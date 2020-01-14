ISLAMABAD: After a heated exchange between government and opposition stalwarts Shehryar Afridi and Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday, the opposition leader laid down the gauntlet for the federal minister, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah challenged the Federal Minister for Narcotics control to prove his allegations.

Speaker National Assembly (Interim) Fakhar Imam called off the national assembly proceedings for 10 minutes to gain a semblance of control.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Khwaja Asif had ordered a copy of the Holy Quran to be brought from the assembly library after Rana Sanaullah’s challenge which was then given to the federal minister for narcotics control.

The two politicians came to loggerheads due to the ongoing possession of narcotics case against the former Punjab Law Minister, Rana Sanaullah.

