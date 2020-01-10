ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Rana Sanaullah has demanded on Friday to form cabinet committee to probe drugs recovery charges against him, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the floor of the National Assembly, Rana Sanaullah raising the reservations on the ANF probe said every citizen has right of fair trial.

“I’m ready to pass through any process to prove my innocence”, he said while holding the Holy Quran in his hands.

Recalling the story of his arrest by the ANF, he said he was taken into custody at the Toll Plaza after being stopped by the officials.

The guards and the driver were also taken into custody when they tried to communicate whose vehicle is this and who is travelling through it, after being stopped.

The PML-N stalwart said he was moved to ANF police station and on the next day he was told that 15 kg heroin was recovered from his vehicle.

He claimed he was never interrogated by the ANF officials and challenged to prove the video footage to prove him wrong.

Rana Sanaullah said he is innocent and sought Almighty Allah’s guidance for those who fixed him in what he thinks a fake case.

Rana Sanaullah was released on bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) in Narcotics case, last month.

The PML-N lawmaker was released after furnishing two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each as directed by the LHC bench that had approved his bail plea via a short order on Dec 24.

PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah had been arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. He was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car.

