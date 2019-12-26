PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah released from jail

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah has been released from camp jail after Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail in Narcotics case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The PML-N MNA was released after furnishing two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each as directed by the LHC bench that approved his bail plea via a short order on Dec 24.

The LHC bench today issued a written verdict recording the reasons that compelled it to grant the PML-N leader bail after arrest.

It maintained that the trial court hearing the drug case against the accused had already granted bail to co-accused, which was not even challenged by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) before the high court.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said an appeal will be filed by Anti-Narcotics Force in the Supreme Court against the verdict of the Lahore High Court for granting bail to Rana Sanaullah in drugs possession case.

PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah had been arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. He was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car.

The PML-N leader was arrested days after a large-scale crackdown on drug peddlers in Punjab, sources said and was later shifted to an unidentified place for further investigations.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted charge-sheet against the PML-N stalwart in July this year in the case. Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.

