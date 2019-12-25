Shehryar Afridi says Rana Sanaullah bailed but not acquitted by court

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi said Wednesday that the drug possession case against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah will be taken to its conclusive end as he is still an accused who got bail but not acquitted by the court, ARY News reported.

Shehryar Afridi, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said Rana Sanaullah had been bailed by the Lahore High Court (LHC). The government has a firm belief on the quality of verdicts and honour of the courts, he added.

“The order of the LHC’s judgement is not released yet and Sanaullah is still an accused person but neither acquitted by the court nor declared innocent. It is necessary to maintain the respect of the state institutions. We will decide the future strategy after reviewing the verdict of the high court.”

The minister said nobody is discussing the serious threats given to him.

He said, “It is the season of bails and truth will emerge by passing time. How can a minister tell the court affairs?”

“I and DG ANF [Director-General Anti-Narcotics Force] conducted a press conference where I had used word of footage, whereas, I am being mocked over my statement in which I had said to surrender my life before Allah Almighty.”

Read: Rana Sanaullah granted bail in drugs possession case by LHC

“I am requesting media not turn this case into media trial. Prime Minister Imran Khan is firmly standing against such elements and compromise will not be made. A society becomes vacuous when its courts have not been respected.”

“[Former prime minister] Nawaz Sharif had been departed abroad for his treatment as his platelets were dropped but he is now seen busy in shopping in London. We will take the case against Rana Sanaullah to its logical end.”

“I had told everywhere that the courts were provided footages and witnesses within 17 days. If videos were being filmed at that time then it could be said as a planted activity. It is the task of courts to take the cases to its logical end. Our prosecution team is ready as we are waiting for the verdict. A legal team working under an official Babar will deal with the case. It is my duty to give respect and facilities to the institutions. I will face all criticism and pressure related to this case.”

PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah had been arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. He was travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car.

The PML-N leader was arrested days after a large-scale crackdown on drug peddlers in Punjab, sources said and was later shifted to an unidentified place for further investigations.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted charge-sheet against the PML-N stalwart in July this year in the case. Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.

