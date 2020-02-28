Court rejects plea to hold daily proceedings against Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: A special court for narcotics control on Friday rejected prosecution’s plea to hold day to day proceedings into a case against Pakistan Mulsim League (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah for allegedly carrying drugs, ARY NEWS reported.

The court issued a two-page written verdict and said that there are no past examples of day to day proceedings and the cases are set in the courtroom as per the followed routine.

The registrar of narcotics control court has informed that there are 220 pending trials in the court, the judge remarked.

It is pertinent to mention here the prosecution had filed a plea for day to day proceedings in the narcotics control court while the defendant Rana Sanaullah’s counsel opposed the move, saying that the proceedings should be held as per law.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested last year in July by the ANF from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was released on bail on Dec 26.

His name has been put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in drug case.

On January 18, an anti-narcotics court reserved its decision over a petition of former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah seeking return of his vehicle.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president has filed a petition in the court praying to release his land cruiser vehicle on Supardari.

His counsel argued in the court that Rana Sanaullah has acted against several outlawed groups as law minister and having threat to his life. He pleaded for return of the bullet-proof vehicle, which was presently in the custody of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

ANF counsel while opposing the plea argued that Rana Sanaullah didn’t express any apprehension about threat to his life earlier.

