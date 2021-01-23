Drug case: Rana Sanaullah, others summoned for indictment on Feb 4

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court in Lahore has deferred indictment of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah and other accused once again in the drug recovery case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The anti-narcotics court heard the drug recovery case against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah. During the hearing, the lawyer of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) told the court that the copies of all relevant documents have been provided to the accused besides providing the case record to the court.

Sanaullah’s counsel Farhad Ali Shah said that ANF had interrogated more than 100 persons in the case. He pleaded the court to order de-freezing of salary account as his client was facing trouble to manage the household budget. He added that the national identity card of Sanaullah was also blocked.

The judge remarked that if Sanaullah is facing financial troubles then how is he managing to pay fees of a senior lawyer. To this, Advocate Shah responded that he is not charging a single penny for the case.

Read: Court defers indictment of Rana Sanaullah in drug recovery case

The judge maintained that all records were handed over to the accused. Advocate Shah argued that the copies of the statements provided by the prosecutor are not visible. The court ordered the prosecution to provide clear copies of the records to Sanaullah’s lawyer.

The court ordered all accused to ensure their presence in the next hearing where they will be indicted in the case. Later, the hearing was adjourned till February 4.

Rana Sanaullah had been arrested last year in July by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. The ANF claimed that 15 kilograms of drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was released on bail on Dec 26.

His name was also put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in drug recovery case.

Comments

comments