ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) imposed on Thursday a fine on several Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) lawmakers over violation of its code of conduct for by-polls on National Assembly seat NA-75 Sialkot (Daska), ARY News reported.

As per details, eight lawmakers including Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) MNA and Punjab chapter president, Rana Sanaullah, were imposed fine on charges of violating the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) code of conduct.

The ECP also fined provincial minister Aijaz Alam.

The other PML-N lawmakers who were fined include Rana Abdul Sattar, Chaudhry Naveed, Rana Afzal, Waqar Cheema and Armaghan Sajani.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is all set to hold by-polls in the NA-75-Sialkot-IV Daska constituency tomorrow (Friday).

Read more: PPP announces to support PML-N candidate in Sialkot by-poll

The seat fell vacant after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah died of the coronavirus on August 2.

A tough contest is being expected between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate, Syeda Nosheen and PTI’s Amjad Malhi. TLP’s Muhammad Khalil Sindhu and the other seven independent candidates are also running for the NA seat.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the number of registered voters in the constituency is 4,94300. As many as 360 polling stations have been set up out of which 155 are declared sensitive and 25 are highly sensitive.

Comments

comments