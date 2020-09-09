Rana Sanaullah gets interim bail in NAB office clashes case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has granted interim bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah, in a case related to a violent clash with law enforcers outside NAB Lahore office during the appearance of Maryam Nawaz.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta took-up the petition, in which Rana Sanaullah appear before the court. The court barring the police from arresting Rana Sanaullah granted him interim bail till September 16.

The PML-N stalwart was asked to submit surety bonds of Rs100,000. The court also directed police to investigate the matter.

On August 26, Chuhang police incorporated terrorism charges in an FIR registered against PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, party leaders and supporters in the case.

Read more: Police add terrorism charges to case against Maryam, others

On Aug 11, violence erupted outside the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office as PML-N workers and police contingents clashed shortly after the arrival of Maryam Nawaz there in a land acquisition case.

Many people, including policemen and NAB officials, were injured and more than 50 arrested after police fired tear gas and baton-charged the PML-N workers after they started pelting the personnel and the NAB office with stones.

