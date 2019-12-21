Court extends judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah till January 4

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Saturday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till January 4, 2020, in alleged drugs recovery case, ARY News reported.

On last hearing, the PML-N stalwart was not presented before the anti-narcotics court, owing to law and order issue. The police had submitted its report in this regard.

The court after extending judicial remand of the PML-N stalwart till December 21, adjourned the hearing.

On December 14, the defence lawyers as a protest against the inappropriate behavior of police personnel had boycotted the anti-narcotics court proceedings.

Defence lawyer Tahir Khalil Sindhu had said that the security officials resorted to violence against him and other lawyers.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area.

He was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted charge-sheet against the PML-N stalwart in July this year in the case.

Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.

