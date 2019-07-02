Rana Sanaullah undergoes medical tests in Lahore camp jail

LAHORE: The medical team on Tuesday physically examined Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Punjab’s former law minister Rana Sanaullah in camp jail, ARY News reported.

Rana Sanaullah, who was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) yesterday, was sent on judicial remand to jail by the judicial magistrate, earlier in the day.

According to the jail authorities, different tests of the PML-N stalwart were carried out by the doctors.

It was learnt by ARY News citing sources that, the former minister will not be given B-class facilities in the jail and was shifted in a barrack, where other prisoners are kept.

He will be kept as a normal prisoner in the jail, the authorities said.

Read more: Rana Sanaullah sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

The PML-N leader was arrested days after a large-scale crackdown on drug peddlers in Punjab, sources said and added that Sanaullah was shifted to an unidentified place for further investigations.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered against Punjab’s former law minister, 21 kg of contraband items including heroin was recovered from his vehicle.

Soon after the reports of his detain, Sanaullah’s wife, daughter, son-in-law and other family members left their home and shifted to unidentified place in three vehicles.

