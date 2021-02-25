LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Thursday ordered the authorities concerned to de-freeze PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah’s salary account, reported ARY News.

Judge Shakir Hassan announced this verdict on an application of the PML-N MNA seeking to de-freeze his bank accounts.

The court ordered that the account Sanaullah uses to receive his National Assembly salary be de-frozen with immediate effect.

His lawyer contended before the court that the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has got four different bank accounts of his client frozen, including the National Assembly salary account, due to which he is facing hardships in managing his day-to-day financial matters.

Therefore, the counsel pleaded with the court to order de-freezing Rana Sanaullah’s salary account.

