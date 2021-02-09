LHC extends interim bail of Rana Sanaullah in assets case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has extended the interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A two-member bench of LHC headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar heard the bail petition of Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond income case today.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that on one side, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) was claimed that Sanaullah made the assets through drug trafficking, whereas, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) made claims for developing the assets through corruption.

Read: LHC fixes hearing of Rana Sanaullah bail petition in assets case

The court later summoned lawyers to continue arguments for ascertaining the legality of assets in the case. The hearing was adjourned till March 10 after an extension in interim bail granted to Rana Sanaullah by LHC.

Earlier on January 28, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) to take up Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah’s bail petition in assets beyond income case.

Read: Court defers indictment of Rana Sanaullah in drug recovery case

In its plea to LHC, the anti-corruption watchdog had stated that Sanaullah is currently on interim bail in the case. The accused had been granted interim bail in March last year in the assets case.

It further stated that the hearing was not fixed due to non-availability of a bench. The bureau had pleaded the LHC for early hearing of Sanaullah’s bail plea and give a verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB had launched assets beyond income and money laundering probe against Sanaullah. After getting a notice from NAB, the PML-N leader got interim bail from LHC.

