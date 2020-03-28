Rana Sanaullah skips court appearance amid coronavirus threat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah skipped today’s court amid coronavirus fear, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Rana Sanaullah was asked to appear before an anti-narcotics court today for the indictment in drugs case.

ANC Judge Shakir Hassan heard the case, in which PML-N leader submitted exemption plea from the court appearance owing to COVID-19 spread.

The plea was accepted by the judge and the lawyers were asked to appear before the court on April 25 for the further proceedings of the case.

In last hearing, an anti-narcotics court had deferred indictment of Rana Sanaullah in drugs case, till March 28 (today).

Read more: Rana Sanaullah challenges Shehryar Afridi to prove allegations

Rana Sanaullah was arrested last year in July by the ANF from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was released on bail on Dec 26.

His name has been put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in drug case.

On January 18, an anti-narcotics court reserved its decision over a petition of former Punjab law minister Sanaullah seeking return of his vehicle.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president has filed a petition in the court praying to release his land cruiser vehicle on Supardari.

