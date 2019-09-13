Rangers apprehend five suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Friday claimed to have arrested at least five suspects in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokespersons, the paramilitary forces, in an intelligence operation, apprehend the suspects in Gulshan-e-Maymar area of Karachi.

He said that the detained suspects were involved in street crimes, drug peddling and other crimes. The spokesperson said that suspects were identified as Zahid Ali, Imran Sheikh, Ghulam Haider, Shah Hussain and Allah Dad.

Arms, ammunition, drugs and snatched valuables were recovered from the possession of the accused. Later, the suspects were handed over to police for further legal process, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on September 7, the Sindh Rangers had claimed to have arrested at least 8 suspects from various areas of Karachi.

According to a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly involved in extortion, robberies and street crimes, adding that that arms, ammunition and snatched valuables were also recovered from the suspects.

“The criminals were arrested on an intelligence-based operation,” the statement read and added that the suspects had been handed over to the police for criminal investigation.

