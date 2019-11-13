Rangers arrest 20 ‘criminals’ during raids in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Wednesday claimed to have arrested at least 20 suspected criminals from various areas in Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by a Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies conducted raids at Al Falah, Paposh Nagar, Sachal, Saudabad and other areas of the city and apprehended the suspects involved in street crimes, drug peddling, robberies and other heinous crimes.

He said that arms, ammunition, drugs, snatched mobile phones and other valuable things were recovered from their possession.

The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Earlier on November 9, Rangers arrested at least 22 suspected criminals from various areas in Karachi.

According to a statement issued by a Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies conducted raids Korangi, Zaman Town, Gulistan-e-Johar, Azizabad and other areas of the city and apprehended the suspects involved in street crimes, drug peddling, robberies and other heinous crimes.

Read More: Rangers arrest eight criminals in Karachi

He said that arms, ammunition, drugs, snatched mobile phones and other valuable things were recovered from their possession.

According to a statement issued by a Rangers spokesperson, the law enforcement agencies conducted raids Korangi, Zaman Town, Gulistan-e-Johar, Azizabad and other areas of the city and apprehended the suspects involved in street crimes, drug peddling, robberies and other heinous crimes.

Comments

comments