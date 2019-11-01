KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Friday claimed to have rounded up eight criminals in separate actions in city’s areas of Landhi and Korangi, ARY News reported.

According to the Rangers spokesman, the held outlaws were wanted in cases of street crimes and dacoities.

The suspects looted rs. 1.3million from a Pakwan centre, situated in Quaidabad on September 23 and were also involved in snatching rs.8,10000 from a person namely Saeed in Landhi, on September 27.

The paramilitary forces’ spokesperson further added that four pistols, four motorbikes, 2 rickshaws and 15 mobile phones were also confiscated from the custody of the arrested criminals.

Earlier on October 14, Rangers arrested 12 suspects from different areas of Karachi.

Read more: 14,051 mobile phones snatched in Karachi this year so far, CM Sindh told

The law enforcement agencies conducted raids at Kharadar, Korangi, Mehmoodabad, Metahdar and arrested 14 suspects.

The outlaws were involved in street crimes and dacoity cases.

On October 5, special policing powers of Rangers in Sindh were further extended for three months.

Comments

comments