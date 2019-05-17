Rangers arrest murder suspect in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers on Friday nabbed a suspect alleged to be involved in a murder during operation in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson of the paramilitary force said four armed persons had killed Siddiq in Kalakot, Lyari, on April 29. Following the incident, a special investigation team was constituted, he said.

The Rangers spokesman said the suspect, Mairaj, was arrested for involvement in the murder on ground of technical evidence and intelligence. He said Mairaj had admitted to killing Siddiq alias Rocket Bhai on order of Lyari Gangwar member Asif Dhobi.

The suspect has been handed over to police along weapons for legal proceedings, he said.

Dozens were taken into custody in a joint operation of Sindh Rangers and the police from various areas of Karachi on Friday.

As per details, the arrests were made during search operations in Soldier Bazar, Nishtar Park, Shahra-e-Noor Jehan, Malir and Korangi areas of the metropolis.

As many as 57 suspects were arrested during the operations and were later shifted to the police stations. The record of the suspects is being checked; who will be found innocent would be released.

A drug-peddler was apprehended by the LEAs from Malir, who was involved in selling hashish and the heroin in the area, while his two accomplices managed to flee away.

The operations were carried out in the wake of Youm-e-Ali.

