Rangers arrest six suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: Rangers on Monday claimed to have arrested at least six suspects from various parts of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a Rangers’ spokesperson, the paramilitary forces carried out operations in different parts of the metropolis city and took the six suspects into custody. He said that the arrested suspects were allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies, drug smuggling and other heinous crimes.

He said that weapons, narcotics, looted cash and valuables were recovered from their possession.

Earlier on July 13, Pakistan Rangers Sindh in a raid in Karachi’s area of Gulshan-e-Maymar captured illegal arms and ammunition.

A spokesman of Rangers in a statement said the paramilitary forces carried out the operation on the information from the arrested outlaws and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The rangers found 5 Kalashnikovs. 9 MM pistols, 11 hand grenade, SMGs, Mobile Phones, bullets, and other ammunition.

“The recovered ammunition is said to be of the Lyari Gang War”, said the Rangers spokespersons.

