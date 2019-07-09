Sindh govt extends Rangers’ special powers for 90 more days in Karachi  

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday extended Rangers’ special policing powers for 90 more days in Karachi, A

RY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department, the Sindh government approved the summary extending the policing powers granted to the paramilitary force under Section 4(2) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 in Karachi division for 90 days.

The Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) will now be able to exercise their special powers from July 6 to October 3 this year.

The Home Department has also apprised the secretary of the Ministry of Interior about the extension of powers. The paramilitary force has been playing its effective role in curbing heinous crimes in the metropolis.

Earlier on January 29, Sindh Government had signed a summary of extension in special powers to Pakistan Rangers Sindh in Karachi.

The summary had been signed by Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah extending special police powers to Rangers for 90 days in Karachi, effective from January 6 till April 5. The paramilitary force had been playing its effective role in curbing heinous crime in the metropolis.

