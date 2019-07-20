Rangers arrest two drug peddlers in Karachi

KARACHI: Rangers personnel have arrested two alleged drug peddlers during a raid in Saudabad area of Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Rangers spokesperson said that two accused persons including Aslam alias Lahoti and Ahmed Khan were arrested who are allegedly involved in narcotics’ selling. The security officials also recovered narcotics from the possession of the arrested men.

In a separate action in the metropolis, Rangers have assisted Customs officials in the elimination of smuggling by seizing a huge quantity of chalia from a truck.

According to Rangers spokesperson, 16000 kilograms of chalia was seized from a dumper during a raid conducted on Hub check post.

The driver of the dumper was arrested who was smuggling chalia from Quetta to Karachi, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Friday, Rangers had claimed to arrest at least five suspects allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies and drug peddling from various areas of Karachi.

According to a Rangers’ spokesperson, the paramilitary force took the suspects into custody during raids in Lyari, Model colony and Saeedabad.

On the other hand, Karachi police had claimed to have arrested four suspects associated with the Lyari gang war during a raid and seized illicit arms from their possession.

The SP Lyari said the arrested suspects, identified as Zeeshan alias Tissue, Pyar Ali, Asif, and Ali Nawaz were affiliated with the gang’s Atif alias Fauji Group.

Illicit arms, a rickshaw, and motorcycle were seized from the possession of the accused who confessed to their involvement in criminal activities in different parts of the city, including Garden, Baldia Town, and Ranchor Line.

The SP said the suspected criminals would use a rickshaw to commit crimes. They have a number of cases registered against them at different police stations.

