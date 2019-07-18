Rangers apprehend seven street criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, on Thursday claimed to have arrested at least seven suspects allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies and drug peddling from various areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a Rangers’ spokesperson, the paramilitary force took the suspects into custody during raids in Awami Colony, Zaman Town and Memon Goth.

In another operation, as many as 27 people were booked over water theft in interior Sindh, said that spokesperson. He said that illegal water connections from canals at 60 different points were removed by the Rangers.

Earlier on July 16, the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, had claimed to have arrested two alleged target killers among five suspects from various parts of Karachi.

According to a Rangers’ spokesperson, the paramilitary forces had conducted raid at a house in Lyari after receiving a tip-off about the presence of suspected target killers in the locality.

He had said that two alleged target killers, Zeeshan alias Shani and Jasim alias Shanto had been arrested during the raid in Chakiwara, area of Lyari.

