Rangers apprehend two alleged target killers in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two alleged target killers among five suspects from various parts of Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to a Rangers’ spokesperson, the paramilitary forces conducted raid at house in Lyari after receiving a tip-off about the presence of suspected target killers in the locality.

He said that two alleged target killers, Zeeshan alias Shani and Jasim alias Shanto were arrested during the raid in Chakiwara, area of Lyari. The spokesperson said that the suspects were also involved in extortion and other heinous crimes.

Another suspect, Rashid alias car was apprehended during a raid in Madina Colony, he said and added that the suspect was involved in street crimes and robberies. Moreover, two other suspects were arrested by the paramilitary forces from different areas of the metropolis city.

Earlier on July 15, Rangers claimed to have arrested at least six suspects from various parts of Karachi.

According to a Rangers’ spokesperson, the paramilitary forces had carried out operations in different parts of the metropolis city and took the six suspects into custody. He had said that the arrested suspects were allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies, drug smuggling and other heinous crimes.

