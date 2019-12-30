Rangers foil bid to smuggle drugs, betel nuts worth Rs20 million

HUB: Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Monday foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs at Hub check post near Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to Rangers spokesman, the betel nuts and drugs worth Rs20 million were recovered from a truck going to Karachi from Hub.

At least 263 kilograms of betel nuts, five kilograms of hashish and 17kg of heroin was confiscated, according to the Rangers.

The seized items have been sent to the customs department, he added.

Earlier on December 14, the Chaman Rangers claimed to have foiled a major smuggling bid of betel nuts in Jacobabad.

According to details, the officials of Pakistan Rangers Chaman and Customs conducted a joint raid at Sindh-Balochistan border and seized non-custom paid goods, betel nuts worth Rs20.1 million.

The officials recovered betel nuts during the search of a truck, heading towards Punjab from Quetta.

