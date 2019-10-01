Rangers nab four outlaws in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Tuesday nabbed four outlaws in separate raids in the various areas of Karachi, reported ARY News.

According to the spokesperson of the paramilitary forces, three outlaws involved in street crimes and dacoity cases were arrested from the metropolis’s areas of Zaman Town and Paposh. The arrested were identified as Asim, Danish Khan and Nasir alias ‘Charbi’.

Meanwhile, in another action at Shahra-e-Faisal, a drug peddler named Hayatullah alias ‘Methik’ was also taken into custody.

Last week, three suspected criminals were arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers personnel in Karachi.

According to the spokesperson, two suspects, identified as Ayub Ali and Salimullah alias Jadu, were arrested during a raid on a tip off in Awami Colony. The suspects were allegedly involved in various dacoity cases.

In another raid, Abdul Baseer was arrested over his alleged involvement in drug peddling. The suspect was arrested from Kalakot area of the metropolis.

