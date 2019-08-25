Rangers nab four suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: At least four suspected criminals were arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers personnel in Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

According to the spokesperson, two suspects were nabbed from Gulshan-e-Johar who were involved in various robbery cases.

Moreover, two other suspects, Mohammad Shafiq and Maqsood Hussain were arrested from Chakiwara, neighbourhoods of Lyari Town in Karachi.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies, drug peddling and other heinous crimes.

Earlier on Friday, seven suspected criminals were arrested during separate raids conducted by Rangers personnel in Karachi.

According to the spokesperson, an alleged member of Lyari gangwar, identified as Noshad alias Nanu, was taken into custody from Kalakot area.

Moreover, four suspects were nabbed from Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Memon Goth who were wanted in various cases.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies, drug peddling and other heinous crimes

Comments

comments