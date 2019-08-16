Rangers nab six ‘street criminals’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers, Sindh on Wednesday claimed to have arrested at least six suspects from various areas of Karachi, ARY News reported.

A Rangers spokesperson said that the suspects were allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies and other heinous crimes.

He said that arms, ammunition, drugs and snatched valuables were recovered from their possession. Later on, the suspects were handed over to the police for further legal action, the spokesperson added.

Read More: Rangers apprehend 22 suspects in Karachi

Earlier on August 13, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh, had claimed to have arrested at least 22 suspects from various areas of Karachi.

According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were allegedly involved in street crimes, robberies, drug peddling and other heinous crimes.

He had said that the paramilitary forces in a joint operation with police had arrested two suspects in Korangi. The spokesperson had said that the suspects, Sajid and Bilal, were involved in street crimes and robberies. He had said that arms, ammunition and snatched valuables were recovered from their possession.

