Sindh Rangers review security plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA)

KARACHI: A high level meeting of paramilitary force presided over by Director General Sindh Rangers Maj Gen Umar Ahmed Bukhari on Tuesday reviewed security plan for Youm-e-Ali (RA), ARY News reported.

The forum decided to ensure security of majalis, mourning processions and sensitive installations.

The code of conducts should be implemented on directives of the provincial government. The meeting again reviewed security strategy for Ramadan ul Mubarak.

The notification appealed from masses to conform to the laws and code of conduct.

It said masses should immediately inform Rangers about evil elements and suspicious activities.

Read More: IG Islamabad directs to put security on high alert

On May 13, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) retired Capt Arif Nawaz Khan had directed all regional police officers (RPOs), capital city police officers (CCPOs), city police officers (CPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) to review the security measures in their respective areas in the wake of the terrorist attack on Pearl Continental Hotel in Gwadar.

As per details, the IGP had issued a notification for revision of security arrangements in the province.

It had stated that the Lahore CCPO, all RPOs, CPOs and DPOs should ensure the “hotel eye system” was operational, while no one should be allowed to stay in hotels and guest houses without possessing national identification cards.

Comments

comments