Rangers foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid items, narcotics

KARACHI: Rangers officials have seized non-custom paid items and narcotics which were being smuggled through various vehicles arriving in Karachi from Quetta, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The spokesperson said Rangers officials recovered charas and non-custom paid items from various vehicles from Quetta to Karachi during snap checking on Hub check post. The seizure of items and narcotics include two kilograms charas, clothes, cigarette, engine oil, cameras, mobile phones and others.

The worth of the recovered items is around Rs27.24 million. The seized items were handed over the Customs officials, the spokesperson added.

Earlier on January 5, in an ongoing crackdown against organised smuggling, the Sindh Rangers had foiled another attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of contraband goods worth millions of rupees.

According to the paramilitary force spokesman, the Rangers carried out a raid at the Sindh-Balochistan border and recovered a huge cache of non-custom paid items.

The truck carrying non-custom paid items was heading to Lahore from Quetta. The truck was loaded with smuggled Betel Nuts, Tyres, cigarettes, Automotive engines, bicycle and motorcycle chains, mixed scrap and other miscellaneous goods worth approximately Rs7.5 million.

The recovered items were handed over to customs officials.

