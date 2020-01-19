Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Rangers foil smuggling bid of non-custom paid items, narcotics

Rangers post

KARACHI: Rangers officials have seized non-custom paid items and narcotics which were being smuggled through various vehicles arriving in Karachi from Quetta, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The spokesperson said Rangers officials recovered charas and non-custom paid items from various vehicles from Quetta to Karachi during snap checking on Hub check post. The seizure of items and narcotics include two kilograms charas, clothes, cigarette, engine oil, cameras, mobile phones and others.

The worth of the recovered items is around Rs27.24 million. The seized items were handed over the Customs officials, the spokesperson added.

Read: Rangers arrest two members of banned outfit during IBO

Earlier on January 5, in an ongoing crackdown against organised smuggling, the Sindh Rangers had foiled another attempt to smuggle a huge quantity of contraband goods worth millions of rupees.

According to the paramilitary force spokesman, the Rangers carried out a raid at the Sindh-Balochistan border and recovered a huge cache of non-custom paid items.

The truck carrying non-custom paid items was heading to Lahore from Quetta. The truck was loaded with smuggled Betel Nuts, Tyres, cigarettes, Automotive engines, bicycle and motorcycle chains, mixed scrap and other miscellaneous goods worth approximately Rs7.5 million.

The recovered items were handed over to customs officials.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Policeman turned out to be facilitator of blackmailing gang

Pakistan

Flour prices will start reducing by tomorrow, claims Khusro Bakhtiar

Pakistan

Serious steps taken by the federal government: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Pakistan

Sindh to resolve flour crisis by Wednesday: Murad Ali Shah


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close