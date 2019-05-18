Rangers arrest two ‘wanted target killers’ in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Rangers during an operation in Karachi on Saturday arrested two ‘most wanted target killers’ allegedly belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L), ARY News reported.

The spokesperson of the paramilitary force said the suspects were apprehended during raids in Nazimabad and New Karachi. He said suspect Khalid was involved in murder of SHO of Sir Syed police station and the other suspect was involved in murder of a senior investigation officer of New Karachi police station.

The spokesman said the suspects were involved in target killing, extortion and snatching of animal hides. He said the suspects had also been involved in collecting money in the name of Fitrana, aerial firing and forcing shutter down strike in Karachi.

Sindh Rangers had nabbed a suspect alleged to be involved in a murder during operation in Karachi.

The spokesperson had said four armed persons had killed Siddiq in Kalakot, Lyari, on April 29. Following the incident, a special investigation team was constituted, he had said.

The Rangers spokesman had said the suspect, Mairaj, was arrested for involvement in the murder on ground of technical evidence and intelligence. He had said Mairaj had admitted to killing Siddiq alias Rocket Bhai on order of Lyari Gangwar member Asif Dhobi.

The suspect has been handed over to police along weapons for legal proceedings, he had said.

