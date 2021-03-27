Rape convict tries to molest another child after getting free

PAKPATTAN: A rape-convict in Pakpattan tried to molest another minor after getting freed from jail, ARY News reported.

According to police, the man named Zulfiqar Machi is already facing four rape charges and was jailed for two years in a molestation case. Soon after getting freed from jail, the habitual criminal tried to rape another minor, a student of the second standard by abducting him.

The kid was recovered by the police with the help of CCTV footage after the parents of the child registered a complaint of the missing.

District Police Officer (DPO) Jameel Zafar has taken notice of the matter and ordered to registered another rape case against the accused.

On March 23, a minor girl Zainab was found murdered after being sexually assaulted in Rawalpindi with her body being recovered from the neighbouring home.

Rawalpindi, police on Friday claimed to have three suspects including a woman in the case.

Suspects namely, Babar Maseh his wife and Adnan were taken into custody by the police in a rape and murder case after legal formalities. The Babar Maseh and Adnan have confessed to their crime of raping the minor.

