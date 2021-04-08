Suspect confesses to raping minor girl after test reports confirm crime

SUKKUR: In a horrific minor rape case development on Thursday the medical report has found sexual abuse was indeed meted out on the little maid girl earlier following which the alleged rapist confessed to the crime, ARY News reported.

The suspect has admitted he sexually abused the girl kid inside the bungalow after test reports confirmed allegations.

A local court hearing the case has handed over the criminal to police on a 10-day physical remand.

READ: Girl raped, forced to remain silent after suspect threatened to make video viral

Separately late last week, an 11-year-old girl was allegedly subjected to rape and forced to stay silent in the Okara district of the Punjab province after the suspect threatened to make the video of the horrific act viral on social media.

According to details, the suspect identified as Tanver allegedly raped an 11-year-old girl and forced the victim to stay silent for seven months, threatening to release the video in case of non-compliance.

The family of the victim came to know of the incident after she got pregnant. “My daughter remained silent over fear that her video could be released on social media,” the father of the victim said.

