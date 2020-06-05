KARACHI: Two fishermen have successfully captured video footage of a whale fish swimming in deep waters of the Arabian Sea, ARY News reported on Friday.

The fishermen, Yasir and Zaheer Baloch belong to the area of Mubarak Village in Kiamari Town.

Capturing the elusive animal in its natural habitat is no small feat and is extremely rare, the footage is being touted as the first of its kind filmed by anyone from Pakistan.

Unfortunately the fishermen have gained no traction or publicity for what what they accomplished whereas such documentation is of high regard in western countries.

The video was recorded near the deep seas of Charna Island, the Island is famous for dolphin, turtle and other rare sea animal sightings.

