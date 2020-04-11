Massive alligator caught from village in Sukkur after eight days

SUKKUR: An alligator was caught from the Nara Canal area of Ghotki on Saturday by Department for Wildlife officials, ARY News reported.

According to details, the alligator had escaped the local Safari Park and ventured into the canal system of Yousuf Laghari village, petrifying local villagers.

The hunt for the alligator was initiated eight days prior to its capturing, the villagers saw the gargantuan reptile and reported the sighting to local officials of wildlife department.

The alligator measures five feet in length and weighed about 40 kilograms upon capture.

The alligator has been returned to the safari park, it was revealed that the gator is eight years of age and is a male.

Earlier on March 14, The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration decided to keep the capital city’s major parks and zoo closed in an effort to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The parks that will remain shut include Lake View Park and Japan Park.

