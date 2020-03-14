Islamabad zoo, parks shut doors to public over virus threat

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has decided to keep the capital city’s major parks and a zoo closed in an effort to avoid the spread of COVID-19, reported ARY News.

The parks that will remain shut include Lake View Park and Japan Park.

According to officials, more than 16,000 people throng both these parks on the weekends.

Meanwhile, the civic authorities are mulling over shutting all large shopping centres and Panahgahs in Islamabad as a precaution to contain the virus spread. Shopping centres can be completely or partially shut.

The authorities are likely to close cinemas, play areas and food courts at shopping centres as well.

It is to mention here that two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 earlier today.

According to the health authorities, the first was reported in Islamabad, while the second case detected in Sindh.

With two more new coronavirus cases, the total number of cases reached 16 in Sindh and overall tally in Pakistan climbed to 30.

The number of novel coronavirus cases globally stood at 143,400, with 5,402 deaths, across 135 countries and territories as of Saturday.

