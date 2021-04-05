‘PM directed govt team to bring down sugar, flour prices ahead of Ramzan’

ISLAMABAD: The session of all federal spokespersons and senior government huddle chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan has concluded on an agenda to bring down essential commodity prices ahead of holy month Ramzan, ARY News reported Monday.

Speaking to the media after the session, the federal minister for interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said the PM has directed utmost relief to the people as the holy month inches closer.

All edible and essential items must be made cheaper for the consumers and thus a direction has been made to Finance Minister Hammad Azhar to make it happen, Rasheed said.

He said the PM has instructed the government huddle not to be bothered in the least by the opposition as it poses no threat at all.

The PM has instead ordered steps taken for cuts in the prices of sugar, flour, and lentil instead, he said.

We shall duly project all the steps taken by the government in this regard and the performance thereof.

Earlier today, PM Khan directed the authorities concerned to finalize a short, medium, and long-term strategy based on timelines for the development of the Information Technology (IT) sector.

Chairing a meeting on the promotion of the IT sector in the country, he called for early implementation of the strategy.

