Ration bags distributed in Karachi’s district east

KARACHI: Sindh government has distributed ration bags in different Union Councils of Lines Area, Karachi in the wee hours of Saturday night, ARY News reported.

The bags were distributed under supervision of Chairman District East. As many as 300 bags, carrying edible items for at least two weeks were distributed in the masses.

Anti-germs spray was also carried out in the area.

The Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani had said, yesterday, that the administration will provide ration to people at their doorsteps.

Earlier on March 26, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had released Rs580 million for ration distribution among poor people whose livelihood had been affected due to the government’s lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.

As per details, CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had released Rs580 million to carry out relief work across the province in view of coronavirus emergency.

A sum of Rs20 million will be issued to every district of the province and ration will be distributed to poor people under the supervision of deputy commissioners

