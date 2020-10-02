ISLAMABAD: Executing the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project within the stipulated time is the government’s priority, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday.

He presided over a meeting to review progress thus far made on the execution of the project. The meeting was attended among others by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority chairman, and the Punjab chief secretary.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کی زیر صدارت راوی ریور فرنٹ اربن ڈویلپمنٹ پراجیکٹ پر عمل درآمد میں اب تک کی پیش رفت کے حوالے سے جائزہ اجلاس pic.twitter.com/pUwhBvQBlr — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) October 2, 2020

The premier said the project will cater to the needs of the provincial capital’s burgeoning population. Besides, he added, it will help overcome water shortage, speed up economic activities, and create job opportunities.

Read More: PM Imran Khan lays foundation stone of Ravi Riverfront project

The Punjab CM said the provincial government is monitoring progress on the project as per the premier’s vision and assured that it will try to meet the deadlines for the completion of the project.

On September 15, Prime Minister Imran had laid the foundation stone of the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development project and planted a sapling.

Comments

comments