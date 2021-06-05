Rawat oxygen plant blast leaves two dead, two injured

RAWALPINDI: At least two people were killed and two others injured in an explosion at a factory in Rawat Industrial Estate here, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The reported at an oxygen producing plant in Rawat in Islamabad’s Capital Territory on early Saturday morning, rescue sources said.

The injured and bodies were reportedly shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The incident thoroughly destroyed the building of the oxygen producing factory, rescue sources said. The reason of the explosion yet to be ascertained.

The police and rescue agencies workers reached to the explosion site after the incident.

The district administration has sealed the oxygen factory after the blast, officials said.

“Expired oxygen cylinders were also recovered from the factory’s premises,” district administration said.

“A case being registered against the factory owner with District Officer Civil Defence as complainant,” district officials said.

The factory was providing oxygen to various hospitals of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

