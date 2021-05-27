KARACHI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said on Thursday the Centre and Sindh will together fight the menace of bandits in the province.

Addressing a press conference here, he said: “I held a meeting with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah this morning, wherein it was decided that the Cetnre and province will together deal with bandits.”

Sheikh Rasheed said the Sindh government can utilize the Rangers’ services wherever it wants in the province. “We are ready to provide the Rangers for the entire province if the Sindh government desires so,” he added.

He said bandits involved in kidnapping for ransom and murders will be booked under the terrorism law.

“We are ready to provide drones to the police,” the interior minister said in a reference to the chief minister’s demand for provision of air support and sensitive equipment for the anti-bandit operation.

“We will not rest until the dacoit rule is eliminated,” he vowed. Though, the Sindh government wants to tackle the Shikarpur situation on its own, the Rangers have been put on alert, he added.

Referring to rumours about the possible imposition of a governor’s rule in Sindh, Rasheed said neither did he discus the governor’s rule with the chief minister nor Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to interfere in Sindh’s affairs.

Earlier today, Sheikh Rasheed met with Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. The two discussed the prevailing law and order situation in the province as well as the ongoing anti-bandit operation in Shikarpur at length. The interior secretary, Sindh chief secretary and provincial police chief were also in attendance in the meeting.

He assured Murad of extending all possible cooperation saying the Rangers are at the provincial government’s disposal and it can utilize the services of the paramilitary force for the anti-dacoit operation. He asked the CM to book bandits under terrorism clauses.

