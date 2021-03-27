Record rise of COVID-19 cases witnessed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A sharp spike in COVID-19 cases was witnessed in the federal capital Islamabad as the District Health Officer (DHO) confirmed the rise in positivity rate to 10.7 per cent, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The DHO said in statement 709 coronavirus cases were reported in 24 hours. The positivity rate of coronavirus cases has crossed the 10 per cent mark, whereas, the number of deaths reached up to 557 including two deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 55,056 cases were recorded in the federal capital so far and 62 per cent of ventilators are currently occupied by patients.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed that coronavirus has claimed 67 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, whereas, 4,468 fresh infections were reported during the period.

The total count of active cases is 42,384 and the positivity rate stands at 10.09 per cent.

A total of 44,279 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Since the detection of the first COVID-19 case in the country, overall 10,021,070 tests have been conducted so far.

2,842 patients are in critical condition across the country, whereas, 2,137 people recovered from the deadly disease during the last 24 hours. Overall 593,282 have regained their health from the COVID-19.

