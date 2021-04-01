Sindh govt to start construction work on Red Line BRT project in July

KARACHI: Construction work on the BRT Red Line project would start in July this year, according to Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah.

He told the meeting that 250 “state-of-the-art” bio-hybrid buses will be on-road under the project to provide people a zero-emission mass transit system.

Wasif Ijlal, CEO TransKarachi, informed the meeting participants that the project would have its own biogas plant at Landhi Cattle Colony, where 3,000 tonnes of cattle waste would be used to make biogas daily.

The biogas plant will supply 11 tonnes of compressed biometric gas (CBG) per day to these buses and will be supplemented with demand over time.

The Red Line will span 26 km from Safoora to Tower. It is expected to have an average daily ridership of 625,000 passengers.

The route of the 26-kilometer BRT Red Line project will connect Model Colony to Johar Complex en route Jinnah Avenue and Malir Cantt while the buses will run through University Road, Hassan Square and Numaish roundabout.

It would be the first-ever transport project to be run without any subsidy by the government, whereas, a wide cycling track will also be built along with the bus route

16 stations would be constructed on this line which will run from Malir Halt to Numaish via Model Colony, Safoora Goth, King Cottages, Met Office, NED University, Safari Park, Nipa, Urdu University, Masjid Baitul Mukarram, Civic Centre, Askari Park, Dawood University and Society Office.

