Reference against Pervaiz Elahi sent for approval, NAB tells LHC

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has accused Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi of exceeding from his powers .

The anti-graft watchdog in its 9-page detailed reply submitted in Lahore High Court (LHC) has stated that Pervaiz Elahi has committed corruption by misusing his power.

Elahi remained local government minister from 1988 to 1993. During this tenure, he had illegally appointed 29 people, NAB said.

The bureau representative further stated that Elahi used his official letter head to hire these people.

According to the NAB Pervaiz Elahi along with Javed Qureshi and Dr Mushir Ahmed made illegal appointments and added that co-accused [Qureshi and Mushir Ahmed] have died.

Read more: LHC seeks NAB reply on Chaudhry brothers’ pleas

The NAB further stated in its reply submitted in the LHC, that inquiry against Chaudhry Pervaiz has been completed and the reference has been sent to the chairman NAB for the approval.

The anti-graft watchdog has pleaded the Lahore High Court to reject plea of Elahi.

It may be noted that on June 17, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit comments on petitions filed by PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz.

