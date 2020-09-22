Reference against Ahsan Iqbal in final phase, NAB informs court

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court in Islamabad on Tuesday adjourned the Narowal Sports City case against PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal and others until October 20.

The PML-N leader appeared before the court as it resumed hearing the case instituted against him and others by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). During the hearing, the bureau’s prosecutor informed the judge that the reference against the accused is in a final phase and would soon be filed before the court.

The court, thus, adjourned the hearing until October 20 with direction for the national graft buster to file the reference at the earliest.

At the previous hearing, Ahsan Iqbal’s lawyer had slammed the bureau saying it had failed to file a reference despite arresting his client. He said the NAB chairman also failed to come up with explanation on delay in filing the reference.

The judge asked the NAB prosecutor to explain as to why the reference against Ahsan Iqbal was not filed yet, to which he replied that the reference was sent to Headquarters for approval and will be filed once it is approved.

Ahsan is accused of using funds of the federal government and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for a sports city in Narowal.

NAB had announced to initiate a probe into alleged violation of rules in the construction of the National Sports City project – a day after its inauguration by the then President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain.

