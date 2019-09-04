Referring GIDC debacle to SC, right call: Omar Ayub Khan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision of referring the long-standing Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) dispute to the Supreme Court of Pakistan, ARY reported on Wednesday.

Khan speaking about the recent development and the orders issued by the Prime Minister said that the decision was much needed and is the right call, “Supreme Court deciding the fate of Rs 417 billion is the way to go.”

Khan further stated that the gas generation sector saw theft go down by 9%, Khan also said that he would request the attorney general of the supreme court to hear the case on priority basis and as soon as possible.

In the view of recent controversy, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to withdraw the ordinance which allowed to waive off Rs210 billions of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC).

The statement issued by the PM Office on Wednesday said “the prime minister, in the interest of transparency and good governance, has decided to withdraw the said Ordinance and direct the Attorney General to move an application for an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court.”

However, the statement added that “the prime minister wishes to inform the nation that going to the court carries a risk because the decision could go either way.”

It elucidated that the government could get the whole amount or could lose it all, and possibly forgo any prospects of future revenue collections under this head.

“Also on top of this, the government could be saddled with the burden of administering refunds of approximately Rs295 billion of the principal amount.”

