PM Khan reinforces pledge for electoral reforms ‘at all costs’

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan telephoned on Sunday PM Imran Khan briefing him over the recent inter-ministerial developments on electoral reforms as he noted that consultancy with opposition parties and all stakeholders will be conducted to ensure reforms at any cost, ARY News reported.

The Prime Minister reportedly underscored that the confidence of the masses will be restored in the electoral reforms as the poll rigging is not an issue of a single party but a menace everyone across the board suffers with.

The future of Pakistan is linked with democracy and supremacy of the constitution and transparent election is fundamental of these ideals, the PM said in his phone call with the parliamentary affairs adviser.

According to the details, PM Khan praised the efforts of his aides going into the reform agenda as Awan said Pakistani expats will be given the right to vote as well in these reforms.

Electronic voting will also be made part starting from next elections, Awan briefed the PM on the task assigned. He said the opposition should support the government’s reform bid as it benefits every party.

Earlier this month, the PM decided to form a parliamentary committee to bring about electoral reforms in the country.

Speaking to PTI Senator Ali Zafar who called on him in Islamabad, he called for work on electoral reforms to be initiated on war footing. “[I] have learnt a lot from the recent Senate election,” he said.

Prime Minister Khan reiterated the government’s resolve to stop the use of money and foul play in elections. He pledged that the government will take along all parties in the Senate with efforts to be made to carry out all pending legislation.

