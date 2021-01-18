MULTAN: The government of Punjab has rolled out Monday a deadline for all the charitable trusts to register themselves with local authorities by January 29, ARY News reported.

All the charitable organizations have been instructed to get themselves registered with their relevant assistant commissioner offices, failing which will mean legal proceedings against them under Punjab Trust Act, the notification said.

An assistant commissioner Abginay Khan in Multan has issued a notification for his Sadar jurisdiction to this effect earlier today. It said those who fail to officiate their trusts and trusts’ custodians will be dealt a blow after the deadline.

Separately earlier today, the federal government terminated the services of Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Chairman Zulqarnain Ali Khan after an inquiry proved five charges against him.

Zulqarnain Ali Khan was appointed chairman of the USC in 2018 and sources told ARY News that an inquiry found him guilty on five counts including misuse of powers.

Besides his termination, a notification for the dissolution of the board of directors of the utility stores corporation was also issued.

The secretary industries has been appointed as the chairman of the USC for three months while an interim six-member board has also been formed to run the affairs of the corporation.

