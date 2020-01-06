Rehabilitation of quake-affected people top priority: GB CM  

GILGIT: Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman has said that rehabilitation of quake-affected people is the top priority of his government, ARY News reported.

Talking to a delegation, who called on him at his office, Hafeezur Rehman assured that the incumbent government was utilizing all available resources to provide maximum facilities to the quake victims.

He said that work is in progress to restore traffic on Astore Valley Road and added that the survey to assess the losses will be finalized by 20th of January.

Earlier on January 5, Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman had said that relief operations had been continued in quake affected areas

The chief minister had visited earthquake affected areas in Astore and Jeglote and inspected work being carried out for restoration of traffic.

Addressing to the affectees in Bonji, Hafeezur Rehman had said that the government will not leave them alone in this critical juncture.

He had said that army helicopters, engineers, doctors and paramedics were busy in providing comfort to stranded population affected by earthquake in the area.

