Rehbar Committee demands ECP for daily hearing of foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties Rehbar Committee members gathered outside the Election Commission of Pakistan demanding a daily hearing of foreign funding case, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The members of the opposition committee presented a memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner demanding hearing of the case against the PTI on a daily basis.

The leader of Rehbar Committee Akram Durrani said that the foreign funding inquiry against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) yet to be completed even after five years.

“Why they are escaping from the inquiry,” Durrani asked.

“The decision of the case will send the PTI to packing,” the JUI-F leader claimed.

“The NAB summons us thrice in a week, why this case is being delayed,” he questioned.

People’s Party leader Nayyar Bukhari talking to media claimed that there is documentary evidence in foreign funding case, the election commission should take decision soon.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal called the foreign funding case the worst corruption scandal in Pakistan claiming that the PTI have dozens of benami accounts.

