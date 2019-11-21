Rehbar committee needs supervision, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the ‘Rehbar Committee‘ is in serious need of supervision, ARY News reported on Thursday.

SAPM Awan admonishing the opposition’s rehbar committee said that they are just harping an old horn where they create a ruckus because of guilt.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the opposition’s ploy to hold the election commission of Pakistan hostage to curry favors.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government was standing firm and resolute on their stance, they will not turn heads or shy away from the much-needed process of accountability.

Read more: Rehbar Committee demands ECP for daily hearing of foreign funding case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) accepted opposition’s application to conduct the proceedings in the foreign funding case against PTI on a daily basis from November 26.

The plea of Opposition’s Rehbar Committee to conduct daily hearing of the case was accepted by Pakistan’s supreme electoral body.

The ECP has also directed the scrutiny committee to gear-up its work in this regard.

Yesterday, the Rehbar Committee members gathered outside the Election Commission of Pakistan and demanded a daily hearing of foreign funding case.

The members of the opposition committee had presented a memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner demanding hearing of the case against the PTI on a daily basis.

