Rehbar Committee to meet in Islamabad on December 28

ISLAMABAD: Opposition’s Rehbar Committee will meet in Islamabad on December 28, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The meeting will be chaired by Convener of the Committee, Akram Durrani. Well informed sources said matters related to the arrests of the opposition leaders and the role of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will come under discussion.

The meeting will also exchange views on the Special Court’s decision in high treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf. The members of the opposition parties will present point of view of their parties in the meeting.

The leadership of the opposition parties will be taken into confidence over the consultation made in the session.

Read more: Rehbar committee needs supervision, says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Criticising the opposition’s Rehbar Committee, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan, last month had said that the ‘Rehbar Committee‘ is in serious need of supervision.

SAPM Awan admonishing the opposition’s rehbar committee had said that they are just harping an old horn where they create a ruckus because of guilt.

Taking to the social networking website Twitter, SAPM Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that the opposition’s ploy to hold the election commission of Pakistan hostage to curry favors

Comments

comments